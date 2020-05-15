Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

