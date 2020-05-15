Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Beazley has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.04.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

