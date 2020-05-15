Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €116.60 ($135.58).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €146.10 ($169.88) on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 52-week high of €150.50 ($175.00). The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.