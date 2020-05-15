Benchmark Downgrades CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) to Hold

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

CTEK opened at $2.08 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 15.0% in the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,481 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CynergisTek by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

