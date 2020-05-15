Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

