Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $593.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

