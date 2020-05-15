Bernard Looney Acquires 100 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP stock opened at GBX 296.45 ($3.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

