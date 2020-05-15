Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after buying an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,592,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after buying an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after buying an additional 864,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.