BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. BEST’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after buying an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,286,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BEST by 28.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 1,483,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.