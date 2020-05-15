BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKRIY. Goldman Sachs Group raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.