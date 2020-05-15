BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to $0.65

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $0.75 to $0.65 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

