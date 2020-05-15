BNP Paribas Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Neutral

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 194,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.2% during the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

