Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price traded down 8% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.17, 1,048,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,149,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

