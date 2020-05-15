Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

