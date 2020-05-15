Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $42.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Argus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 112,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

