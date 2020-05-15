BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.81

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BR Malls Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get BR Malls Participacoes alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.