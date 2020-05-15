Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 270,442 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 206,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.