Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,548,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 194,712 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

