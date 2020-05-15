Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. L3Harris posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.59.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.