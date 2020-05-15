Brokerages Expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 394,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

