Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acceleron Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XLRN. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

XLRN stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

