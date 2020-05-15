Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.30.

LB opened at C$28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

