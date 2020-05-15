Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.91.

TD opened at C$55.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.34 billion.

In related news, Director Nadir Mohamed acquired 2,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

