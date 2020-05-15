Brokers Offer Predictions for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.34 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.91.

Shares of TD opened at C$55.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed bought 4,100 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.45 per share, with a total value of C$251,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,990.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

