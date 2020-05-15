Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.11 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.10.

TSE RY opened at C$83.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$811,983.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,483.68. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$105,977.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,124,970.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

