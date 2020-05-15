Brokers Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

