Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,230.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 35,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.71 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

