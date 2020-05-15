Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.74. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,903,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,039,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

