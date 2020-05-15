Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

