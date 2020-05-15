BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 160. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BT Group – CLASS A traded as low as GBX 102.05 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.14 ($1.34), with a volume of 26953461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.43).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 183.92 ($2.42).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,834,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,017,400 ($2,653,775.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.54.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.