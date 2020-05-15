BTIG Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Neutral

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

