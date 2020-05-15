Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.27

Media coverage about Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment earned a news impact score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Caesars Entertainment’s ranking:

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.