CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.15. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

