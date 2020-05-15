Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.03 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

