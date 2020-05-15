Canaccord Genuity Boosts Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$13.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABT stock opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,914.65.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.