Canaccord Genuity Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $2.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

