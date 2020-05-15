Canaccord Genuity Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

TSE SNC opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.37. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$34.36.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

