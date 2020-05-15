Canaccord Genuity Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$27.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$26.25 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

