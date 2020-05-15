Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$36.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.09 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,775.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

