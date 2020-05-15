Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,937,609.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,079,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $180,810.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,109 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $227,912.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

