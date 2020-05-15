Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.47, but opened at $57.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 25,997 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 188,427 shares valued at $8,681,061. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

