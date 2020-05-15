CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CDNA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,136 shares of company stock worth $2,832,444 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CareDx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

