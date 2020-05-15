CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. CARREFOUR SA/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

