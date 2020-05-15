Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSE:CARS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.