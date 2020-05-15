Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

