Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 87,287 shares.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

