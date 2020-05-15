Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CEL opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.21. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.