Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 8%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $0.87, 9,333,135 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,625,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.92% of Cemtrex worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.