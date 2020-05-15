Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

CDAY opened at $61.62 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

