CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CEVA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CEVA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

